5 hurt in head-on crash after police pursuit in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Five people are in the hospital after a police chase ended in a crash on Blue Pkwy. near Bellaire Ave. Sunday evening.

According to police, the chase started out of Independence at a motel on 40 Hwy. Police were patrolling the area when a vehicle attempted to flee and hit two pedestrians. The pedestrians are expected to be okay.

Police chased the suspects into Kansas City. As the suspects were driving on Blue Parkway, the vehicle crossed the center line and struck an oncoming truck head-on.

Police say one of the suspects was ejected from the vehicle. She was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. The driver of the vehicle was also taken to an area hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries. Police say neither were wearing seatbelts.

Three people in the truck were taken to an area hospital. Two had serious, but non-life threatening injuries. A 13-year-old girl is listed in critical condition.

No officers were hurt in the incident.