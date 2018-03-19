Kansas City, Mo. -- Two shootings, one on both sides of the state line, and both victims refuse to help police fun the gunman.

Police in Kansas City, Kansas were dispatched to 10th and Gilmore and found a man lying in the street with obvious shot wounds. The man was transported in the hospital but refused to help police locate the gunman.

On the Missouri side, police were called to the 4700 block of E. 40th street near Melcher Elementary School. Police tell 41 Action News the victim was lying on the ground after being shot inside of his car.

The victim accepted medical treatment and was taken to the hospital, but refused to give police any details about the gunman.