American Airlines apologizes after black basketball players accused of stealing blankets

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — American Airlines apologized to two black pro basketball players who were kicked off a plane after a flight attendant accused them of stealing blankets.
All American Airlines employees will be required to undergo implicit bias training starting in 2018.
