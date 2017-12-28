American Airlines apologizes after black basketball players accused of stealing blankets

Lisa Benson
2:04 PM, Dec 28, 2017

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — American Airlines apologized to two black pro basketball players who were kicked off a plane after a flight attendant accused them of stealing blankets.

All American Airlines employees will be required to undergo implicit bias training starting in 2018. 

