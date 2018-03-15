Barn fire highlights dry conditions in Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The gusty winds and low relative humidity helped spread a fire in Stillwell, Kansas on Wednesday.

The fire started in a large barn on 218 Metcalf Avenue.

The fire spread to a field eventually growing to over 20 acres before fire crews could get it under control.

The barn and its contents, hay, was a total loss. The homeowner, Virginia Hickman, says it was a family barn and she is sad that it burned down.

“My son and his wife and grandson just got their family picture taken here a couple months ago. So, I’m really glad we have that so we always have that memory,” said Hickman.

Fire Chief of Johnson County District 2, Jim Francis said this time of year they stay very busy with grass fires. They asked that everyone use common sense when the winds are strong and conditions are dry.