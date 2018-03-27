GRANDVIEW, Mo. -- Neighbors who live next to the site of a future $234 million project say the excitement has fallen a little flat after developers asked the city for millions more in assistance.

"We're happy that it's going in, but not real happy because they started it and for a year now, they've just been stalled," Cindy Ashby said.

The Gateway Sports Village in Grandview will boast 14 new artificial turf soccer fields, restaurants, retail, hotels and apartments. The soccer fields are supposed to be completed by fall 2018.

It'll happen only if the city forks over $8 million for infrastructure costs, according to developer PG LLC.

That amount of money is roughly half of Grandview's general fund.

A city spokesperson couldn't say if a developer asking the city to cover infrastructure costs is normal.

The city already voted 'yes' to giving PG LLC $43 million in tax incentives, and told 41 Action News it is currently not on the hook for any money in this project.

Neighbors who live up against the project off 150 Highway near Park Hills Road fear that might change.

"I went to a couple of the meetings and they promised us no, that it wouldn't come back on the taxpayers, it was already funded," said neighbor Ricky McColgin. "They pushed $2 million worth of dirt out here and I don't know what happened, haven't gone to the meetings, don't really care, I just know I don't want to be a part of the $8 million."

The city's response to PG LLC's request was taken off Tuesday night's Board of Aldermen meeting agenda. Grandview's mayor and city administrator will only say "No comment," but a spokesperson for the city said they're still going back and forth in negotiations.

Many neighbors we talked to feel the development could be good for the community.

"It's a lot of money, but it's really like you have to go to the surrounding communities to take your kids to do something around here," said Tracy Martin.

But many are wondering how the city will handle this.

"I think they shouldn't do it because you do a contract, that's how it goes," Ashby said. "[PG LLC] didn't budget it or something right, so not real happy about that."

President of PG LLG Greg Cotton did not immediately respond to requests for comment.