Border War renewed: Mizzou player's comments about Wichita bum out Kansas puppy

Sean Hirshberg
8:05 PM, Mar 13, 2018
8:01 AM, Mar 14, 2018

COLUMBIA, MO - DECEMBER 05: Kevin Puryear #24 of the Missouri Tigers drives toward the basket as Dalonte Brown #20 of the Miami (Oh) Redhawks defends during the game at Mizzou Arena on December 5, 2017 in Columbia, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Jamie Squire
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There is a new twist in the Border War between Missouri and Kansas and it involves a sad puppy.

On Selection Sunday for the NCAA Tournament, some speculated Mizzou and Kansas could be placed in the same bracket and play in Wichita, Kan.

After Mizzou was placed into a different region, MU junior forward Kevin Puryear told reporters, "I was praying to God we didn't end up in Wichita. There is nothing in Wichita."

The Kansas Humane Society had some fun with those comments. On Tuesday, the organization sent the below tweet. It reads, "Thanks a lot, Missouri. We told this puppy what your basketball player said about Wichita and now she thinks she's 'boring.' Someone better come apologize to this face.

Eighth seeded Missouri plays ninth-seeded Florida State Friday night in Nashville.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top