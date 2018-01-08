Center Alternative School resumes class after student brings gun to school

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Officials at Center School District said the school day is resuming at Center Alternative School after a student brought a gun to school.

The district said it received a tip from a parent before school started that a student had a gun in their backpack.

District officials immediately called police, who said they responded to the school just before 7:45 in reference to the incident.

The male student walked in and officers, together with school security, were able to apprehend him and take the gun.

The student was taken to the Juvenile Justice Center.

Center School District said in a letter sent to parents that their protocol for the situation worked.

The letter also read, “As always, the safety of our students and staff is our priority. We are grateful the process worked to have this situation taken care of immediately and in a safe way.”

The district encourages anyone who sees something suspicious to speak up like the parent did in this instance.

Center Alternative School holds about 100 middle and high school students.

A punishment for the student has yet to be determined pending the results of an investigation.

