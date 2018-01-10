Cerner fills vacant CEO job with former Phillips North America chief

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Cerner Corporation has found its new top executive.

The company announced Wednesday that Brent Shafer will take over as CEO and chairman of the board of directors on February 1. Shafer was previously CEO of Philips North America, a global technology provider.

Shafer's appointment comes after the death of co-founder and CEO Neal Patterson. Patterson died at the age of 67 in July 2017 after complications from recurring cancer.

Cerner Co-Founder Cliff Illig, who served as interim CEO after Patterson's death, said Shafer's experience makes him a good fit for the company.

“Brent is a proven chief executive who has helped lead the growth and strategies of a complex, multinational organization over a number of years,” Illig said. “He is committed to innovation, with extensive knowledge of health care, technology and consumer markets and an exceptional skill set that complements Cerner’s strong leadership team."

Shaffer previously held senior leadership roles at GE Medical Systems, HIll-Rom Company and Hewlett-Packard.

“For decades, Cerner has built its reputation on meaningful innovation and driving client value,” Shafer said. “This company’s history of remarkable, sustained growth is testament to a strong leadership culture, and I’m excited to celebrate many new milestones with Cerner associates around the world."