Chiefs' Noah Gray inspiring kids with Type 1 Diabetes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Life can throw challenges at anyone, and for Camden Diffenderfer, those challenges started three years ago when he was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes.

"Basically, your pancreas just stops working at some point in your life," said Camden.

Since the diagnosis, Camden’s life has required careful planning and support—especially when it comes to balancing sports with managing his blood sugar levels. But Camden isn’t alone in this journey; his mom, Lori, has been by his side every step of the way.

Lori Diffenderfer

"It was tough. It means a whole lifestyle change," says Camden’s mom, Lori Diffenderfer.

Her dedication ensures that Camden can enjoy sports while staying healthy.

Camden knows he has a strong support system. He also looks up to other Type 1 diabetics. His “hero” shares not only the diagnosis but also a passion for sports and the same jersey number.

Camden’s role model is Chiefs tight end Noah Gray, who was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at the age of 18.

“It definitely brings different challenges the later in life you get it. I was used to eating pizza and ice cream and everything. I did not have to worry about how many units of insulin I needed,” said Gray.

Gray’s story of overcoming challenges while playing at the highest level of football has been a source of inspiration for Camden and many other local kids.

The admiration is mutual.

"These are some of the toughest kids you'll see in school," said Gray. “Just keep working hard towards your goal. You know, you can realistically do anything that all the other normal people with normal pancreases can do.”

For Camden, seeing someone like Noah Gray—who excels in sports despite managing Type 1 diabetes—has made a big difference in how he approaches his own challenges.

“I love sports, and it inspires me because he's Type 1, and so it just makes me believe that I can do the same thing that he did,” said Camden.

