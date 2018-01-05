Church members sleep outside in cold to raise awareness, collect donations for the homeless

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. -- Friday marks the 14th straight day below freezing in the Kansas City area.

With that in mind, many are thinking about the number of homeless people living in this dangerous weather.

"Some people are just a few paychecks away from being homeless," Rick Brasfield, an elder with First Christian Church of Blue Springs, said.

This weekend the church and Operation Chillout will hold their 11th annual “Freezin For A Reason Blanket Drive.”

From Friday to Sunday morning members will sleep outside in shelters built from salvaged materials to raise awareness for people who are homeless in the metro area.

Members will only have fire barrels to keep them warm, and no electricity.

"This is my seventh year doing it," Brasfield said. "I am only doing it for a weekend. The man living on Main Street does it every day."

During the weekend, the church will collect coats, blankets, hats, gloves, hygiene products and monetary donations to give to people who are homeless.

"Our job as Christians is to help and keep them warm," he said.

The donations will be distributed through agencies that assist people in need. The event will take place on the front lawn of the First Christian Church of Blue Springs.

---