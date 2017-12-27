Crews work three-alarm apartment fire in east Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Firefighters battled a three-alarm fire at an apartment building on East 30st Street and Indiana Avenue Wednesday morning.

KCFD crews on the scene reported heavy fire in the basement of the three-story building just before noon.

Video showed firefighters working on the roof with focus on the second and third floors.

KCFD told 41 Action News everyone was out of the building when they arrived on the scene.

A tenant told 41 Action News there was an electrical fire at the same building about two weeks ago that forced everyone from the building.

The landlord had reportedly paid for the tenants to stay in a hotel.

Police have been called to block streets and control traffic in the area.

No injuries have been reported.

---

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.