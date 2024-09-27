'Current Fest' kicks off Saturday to cheer on the KC Current

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The KC Current takes on Gotham FC at CPKC stadium at noon on Saturday!

KC Current is teaming up with United Way to host 'Current Fest', a new match day experience.

Rae Daniel - KSHB Jocelyn Monroe - VP Marketing, KC Current

"We're like, wow we have 11,500 in this stadium, we know we have more fans out there who are sitting on their couch and rooting for us just as hard and just as strong, how do we expand our footprint and give them an opportunity to come down and just come be a part of that exciting experience," VP of Marketing for KC Current, Jocelyn Monroe said.

This is an opportunity for fans who may not have tickets to the match, to enjoy a "stadium-like" experience on CPKC grounds.

"We're going to have highly engaged and exciting fans inside the stadium, but also giving fans an opportunity to come and be around the stadium and feel that energy. Inside and outside the stadium, just explodes with fan excitement and so we really are looking forward to getting fans that experience at what we think is a really a family friendly way to bringing the whole family down to CPKC stadium and enjoy what our friends have helped us build," said Monroe.

Fans who bought Current Fest tickets will be able to watch the match on the TV screens that are set up. There will also be food and activities for the children to enjoy.

Monroe says this is an opportunity for fans to root for one of their favorite Kansas City teams, with some of their favorite people.

"There's nothing better than watching the match, you know, your favorite team play with your favorite people," Monroe said. "Your family and your friends or make some new friends, you know, new friends that are KC Current fans and sharing that group watching experience," Monroe added.

The team is in the playoffs and they're pushing for a home field advantage. Monroe said they want to expand that energy and spirit.

"This is our first ever, and something tells me this won't be our last ever, so we'll learn a lot here," Monroe said. "This is an opportunity for us to extend that CPKC stadium experience, the rowdiness of our fans, our support group, and just really bringing that outside of the four walls if you will of CPKC stadium for an in-game match so it's going on inside but it's also connected to the outside."

Monroe says fans can expect to be excited, engaged and impressed.

Tickets are five dollars for Current Fest. Children nine and under get in free.

Current Fest tickets do not give fans access to CPKC Stadium.

For more ticket information on Current Fest, click here.