Dearborn residents talk odds of ‘lottery lightning' striking the same place twice

Cloudy
HI: 24°
LO: 12°
Missouri is second only to Indiana when it comes to Powerball winners. So, 41 Action News traveled to the small town of the last big winner in the Kansas City area. Hear from residents of that small town and what they have to say about the odds of lightning striking the same place twice.
SAN LORENZO, CA - JANUARY 13: A customer holds a handful of Powerball tickets at Kavanagh Liquors on January 13, 2016 in San Lorenzo, California. Dozens of people lined up outside of Kavanagh Liquors, a store that has had several multi-million dollar winners, to -purchase Powerball tickets in hopes of winning the estimated record-breaking $1.5 billion dollar jackpot. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Missouri is second only to Indiana when it comes to Powerball winners.
So, 41 Action News traveled to the small town of the last big winner in the Kansas City area.
Hear from residents of that small town and what they have to say about the odds of lightning striking the same place twice.
---
Kevin Holmes is an anchor for The Now KC. See his full report on The Now KC at 4 p.m.