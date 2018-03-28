'Disney on Ice' skates into the Sprint Center this week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ready to “Discover Your Inner Hero?”

For the next five days, the Sprint Center is the place to do just that!

“Disney on Ice presents Dare to Dream” skates into the hearts and imaginations of families celebrating Disney heroines, including for the first time on ice Moana.

You’ll also see Belle, Anna, Elsa, Cinderella, Rapunzel and many more.

Wednesday morning, in addition to getting a sneak peek at some of the awe-inspiring numbers, we had the chance to visit with several skaters.

Including a performer named Anna who skates as Elsa!

They all said that seeing the joy and wonder on the faces of children and families makes every show an “opening night!”

With a big, smiling, talented cast, the show is hosted by two rather famous mice on ice.

In her story, Moana says, “The ocean is a friend of mine.” Turns out, the ice is, too.

For more information on show times and ticket prices, you can skate over to DisneyOnIce.com.