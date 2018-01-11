KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hundreds die each year while driving on slick roads which is why Thursday's big storm coming in during the morning commute is a huge concern.

Icy roads are expected Thursday morning as people head into work.

Sergeant Bill Lowe agreed to take a ride with 41 Action News to explain what drivers need to know before getting behind the wheel.

"For the 22 years I've been doing this, it's the same type problem. It's the speeding, it's the hard breaking and following too close that gets people in trouble," said Lowe.

Missouri state troopers are gearing up for rain, ice and snow.

They're planning to come in early or stay late if necessary. They encourage anyone who gets into an accident to call for help.