Dry conditions, controlled burns lead to smoky skies

OLATHE, Kan. – The combination of dry conditions and controlled burns could lead to smoky conditions across the metro Thursday.
In one such instance, the Northwest Johnson County Consolidated Fire District says a controlled burn near 135th and Cedar Niles Road in western Johnson County could reduce roadway visibility at times.
Motorists are advised to use caution if driving through smoky conditions.