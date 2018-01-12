Explore the KC food scene as Restaurant Week 2018 kicks off

Eating your way through Kansas City! Sounds pretty good, right?

Starting Friday, January 12, and running through Sunday, January 21, a record number of KC restaurants, in every corner of the metro, will be serving up great tastes for great prices.

$15 for lunch and $33 for dinner. Usually multiple courses for each.

Based on what we sampled this morning at Tavernonna in the Hotel Phillips, you can’t make a bad choice.

According to Kevin Timmons, President of the Greater Kansas City Restaurant Association, not only is this a terrific way for people to get out and try new foods at every possible type of eatery, but it also helps those in need at the same time.

Ten percent of the Restaurant Week proceeds will benefit several charities in town, including the Kansas City Community Gardens which not only provides healthy alternatives for those who may otherwise go without, but also teaches the art and science of gardening.

Even with so many places to choose from (190+ participating restaurants!) from over a ten day span, you still should call ahead for reservations or go ahead and use the reservation app OpenTable just in case.

KC Restaurant Week fills up fast!

