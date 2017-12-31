Family of seven displaced by fire

10:30 AM, Dec 31, 2017
23 mins ago

Family of seven escape northland fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A family of seven escaped an early morning fire without injury.

Firefighters were called to 2417 N.E. 53rd street shortly after 5:00 a.m. Sunday.

Crews say smoke was showing upon arrival.

A family of seven, two adults and five children escaped the fire.

Officials say gas was off at the home, and they believe the cause was electrical, but an exact cause has not yet been determined. 

Much of the fire was in the attic, but there is some smoke damage throughout.

The Red Cross is providing a place to stay for the family.

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top