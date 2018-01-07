Fire damages two homes in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Firefighters responded to an alarm call at a home in the 3800 block of Bales Avenue Saturday evening.

When they arrived heavy smoke and flames were coming from the house.

Crews checked the home and no one was inside.

As firefighters worked to knock down the fire… the heat caught the outside of a home next door on fire as well.

Crews quickly put that fire out, limiting damage to just the outside of the second home.

The homeowner of the first home tells us no one was home during the fire.

She says she is grateful no one was hurt and says all the material items inside can be replaced.

She says she will be staying with family in the area.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.