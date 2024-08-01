Former Kansan, 2024 Olympic athlete Ariana Dirkzwager talks about her time in Paris

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas native, Olympic athlete Ariana Dirkzwager spoke with KSHB 41 News Reporter Megan Abundis about her experience at the Paris Olympics as a member of the team from Laos.

“To be able to go to the Olympics is the highlight of my 18-year swim career,” Dirkzwager said.

KSHB 41

Originally from Wichita, Dirkzwager was selected to compete for the Laos Olympic team in Paris.

She swam Sunday, July 28th in the 200 freestyle.

“I got texts from everyone back at home in Kansas,” she said. “To hear that they were waking up at 4:00 a.m. to watch me swim made me so happy.”

KSHB 41

The Olympian spoke about her time in Paris, recalling the opening ceremony.

“I remember smiling from ear to ear," she said. "I remember being so happy to be there. I was freezing, but it didn’t matter."

Ariana and her coach documented their time in Paris with photos and videos.

“The days leading up to it, I wasn’t so much nervous, I was just saying this was so cool, this was cool, the pool was cool, the athlete village, I was just in awe,” she said. “I was sitting on the bus with Katie Ledecky and was like 'Oh my gosh, this is crazy."'

KSHB 41

She said her race felt like it happened in the blink of an eye.

“Being in the moment was so crazy," she said. "I remember my heart was beating so fast. I finished second in my heat, which was exciting. I made it a good race. Me and this other girl were neck and neck. Overall, I finished 25th.”

AP PHOTOS Ariana Southa Dirkzwager, of Laos, competes during a heat in the women's 200-meter freestyle at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Nanterre, France. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Dirkzwager finished with a personal best time and set a Laotian record with her effort in the race.

“Out of everything, I’m going to remember the support,” she said. “All my family, friends and parents were in one section. I remember finishing my race and waving to them. They were looking down. That’s what I’ll remember the most. All the support I had, all the people who are proud of me and the people I impacted a little bit, maybe.”

Dirkzwager is now preparing for the 2025 Southeast Asia Games in Thailand and for her third year of swimming for the Georgia Institute of Technology.

