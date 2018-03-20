Four injured when driver slams into MoDOT truck

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Three Missouri Department of Transportation workers were hospitalized Tuesday after a motorist struck the back of their work truck.

The wreck occurred near the ramp from Truman Road to I-435.

According to a release from MODOT, workers had just arrived to pick up trash in the area when they were struck from behind before they could exit the vehicle.

The driver of the SUV was also transported to a local hospital.

The extent of their injuries has not yet been determined, according to the MODOT release.

In the release, MODOT also advised that this time of year crews are frequently picking up trash, patching potholes and performing general maintenance. It encouraged drivers to pay close attention when on the road, especially in work zones.