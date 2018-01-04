Gas build-up leads to explosion at Blue River Wastewater Treatment Plant

41 Action News Staff
4:49 AM, Jan 4, 2018
The Kansas City Fire Department said gas build-up led to an explosion at the Blue River Wastewater Treatment Plant late Wednesday night.

A methane explosion caused a building at the Blue River Waste Water Plant in Kansas City, Missouri to partially collapse late Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018.

A methane explosion caused a building at the Blue River Waste Water Plant in Kansas City, Missouri to partially collapse late Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018.

James Garrett with KCFD said there was a methane build-up in the plant, and it caused a partial explosion of the rear door around 10:30 p.m. Part of the building collapsed in the explosion. 

Firefighters put out a small fire after the explosion. 

The plant is still open as the explosion didn’t knock out power to the plant.

