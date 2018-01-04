Gas build-up leads to explosion at Blue River Wastewater Treatment Plant

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Fire Department said gas build-up led to an explosion at the Blue River Wastewater Treatment Plant late Wednesday night.

James Garrett with KCFD said there was a methane build-up in the plant, and it caused a partial explosion of the rear door around 10:30 p.m. Part of the building collapsed in the explosion.

Per @KCMOFireDept, methane build-up caused explosion at @KCMOwater's Blue River Waste Water Treatment Facility pic.twitter.com/1NMLGJzRJG — Andres Gutierrez (@AFGutierrez) January 4, 2018

Firefighters put out a small fire after the explosion.

The plant is still open as the explosion didn’t knock out power to the plant.

This is an upclose look at the damage from Wednesday's night explosion at the Blue River Waste Water Treatment Plant. Video provided by @KCMOwater. pic.twitter.com/KMrchoKEsV — Andres Gutierrez (@AFGutierrez) January 4, 2018

