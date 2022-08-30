Harvesters now buys 2 meals instead of 3 with every dollar donated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One dollar doesn’t go as far for Harvesters as it it used to due to rising inflation and other economic stresses. Up until this summer, one dollar allowed the community food network based in Kansas City, Missouri, to buy three meals worth of food.

Now, that same dollar only allows Harvesters to buy two meals with every dollar donated.

“It’s hard to tell how long it’ll take to make a change or if we’ll stay at $1 equals two meals, which is still a fantastic metric,” Harvesters CEO Stephen Davis pointed out.

The cost of food, fuel, and general operations have eaten away at the nonprofit’s purchasing power. The change comes at a critical time. Harvesters supplies food to about 800 pantries, nonprofits, churches, and partners in 26 counties around Kansas City. That is up from a figure of around 700 it served in 2019. Demand at the pantries they supplies is now up 20 to 30 percent compared to pre-pandemic numbers.

“Many people know us because of our trucks they see on the road,” Davis said. “We have semi-trucks, we have tractor trailers. As the price of fuel goes up and stays up, it’s incredibly expensive for us to operate the work we do and make the deliveries we make.”

KSHB 41's Fill the Fridge campaign encourages the community to make online monetary donations to Harvesters from Aug. 31 through Sep. 2. Harvesters will use the money to buy perishable items like eggs, meats, and produce.

“Items which are staples in any family’s meal preparation,” Davis said. “They are in high demand right now because costs have really gone up for some of those things.”

Harvesters says volunteers help the nonprofit carry out its mission of ending hunger tomorrow. The organization sees its mission changing in the future. Davis said Harvesters would like to partner with other social service providers to help clients access food, transportation, job training, healthcare, and more all in one location.

“We are working on root causes of food insecurity,” Davis explained.

The Harvesters website has information about how to become a volunteer and partner with the nonprofit.

To make a donation and help KSHB and Harvester's Fill the Fridge campaign, visit the campaign webpage.