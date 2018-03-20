Federal judge orders release of chemistry instructor Syed Jamal amid immigration case

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A federal judge ordered the release of Lawrence chemistry instructor Syed Jamal from jail while he awaits an immigration board to hear his case. He will go back to the conditions of his supervision prior to his arrest.

A judge ordered ICE/Platte Co to release Syed Jamal from jail immediately. He's awaiting another board to make a decision about his deportation. His brother and lawyers are relieved happy and thankful. A large crowd clapped in court as judge announced order pic.twitter.com/VctTmQSMJL — Charlie Keegan (@CharlieKeegan41) March 20, 2018

Jamal has been in the Platte County jail since mid-February. The native of Bangladesh has lived in the United States for roughly 30 years.

Friends, family and supporters planned a rally outside the federal courthouse in downtown Kansas City prior to Tuesday's 10:30 a.m. hearing.

In January, Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers arrested Jamal, 55. They said the Park University instructor was being deported because he was not in the country under full legal status.

The Board of Immigration Appeals granted Jamal a stay of deportation in mid-February. Has been in jail since then as he awaits the board to hear his case.

Meanwhile, lawyers representing Jamal filed paperwork asking a federal judge to let Jamal out of jail. They argue he has no criminal background and is a contributing member of society who deserves to be with his wife and three children, aged 7 to 14.

In documents filed before Tuesday's hearing, the Department of Homeland Security countered, saying this judge does not have jurisdiction to decide whether Jamal should be released from jail.

