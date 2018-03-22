KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Changes are coming to how drivers get across the Missouri River and through downtown Kansas City. Teams designing a new Buck O'Neil Bridge and associated projects want input from drivers, residents, and stakeholders as they work toward a final report.

Planners and consultants will host the second of two public workshops Thursday afternoon from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the iWerx co-working space located at 1520 Clay Street in North Kansas City.

"These projects are expensive, and they're going to last a long time. They're going to be built probably using a lot of taxpayer dollars. So, it's really important to hear from people in the community about what their needs are and how potential improvements in the future might impact them," said Ron Achelpohl, the director of the Mid-America Regional Council's transportation and environment department.

The Mid-America Regional Council and its municipal partners have labeled the project "Beyond the Loop," referring to highways which loop around downtown Kansas City.

The Buck O'Neil Bridge carries U.S. Highway 169 across the Missouri River. Several agencies are working toward replacing the 60-year-old bridge by 2024.

Planners expect the new bridge to strengthen connections between the north and south sides of Kansas City. As a result, planners anticipate the need to change and improve I-70 as it connects Kansas to Missouri, the intersection of Highway 169 and I-29 and roads around neighborhoods, warehouse districts and the Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport.

Workshops are an opportunity for the growing number of people who live along I-70 near the River Market and Columbus Park to express how the highway needs to adapt to meet their needs.

This April, Kansas City will ask voters to approve the extension of an additional 1 percent sales tax to pay for infrastructure projects like roads and bridges. City leaders have earmarked funds from that sales tax to pay for the city's portion of building the new Buck O'Neil Bridge.