Bishop Miege High School president placed on leave over ‘leadership’ concerns

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Bishop Miege High School President Phil Baniewicz is on leave effective June 5 following concerns about his leadership abilities.

The Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas confirmed the information in a statement Friday morning.

Banewicz has been the subject of past abuse allegations .

A spokesperson for the Archdiocese told KSHB 41 News Reporter Sarah Plake that the executive committee of Bishop Miege High School’s Board of Trustees placed Baniewicz on administrative leave.

The decision was effective June 5, according to the Archdiocese spokesperson.

“Due to recent reports concerning his ability to oversee a safe environment for BMHS, a thorough investigation has been initiated,” the spokesperson said.

In March, KSHB 41 reported about the concerns of some parents, including Kelly Kincaid. You can watch that report in the video player below.

KSHB 41 recently spoke with a former student at Maur Hill-Mount Academy, who was in the boarding program at the school, when Baniewicz was president there.

At the end of May, she sent the Archdiocese and Bishop Miege administration letters outlining her concerns with Baniewicz as a leader, which KSHB 41 has reviewed.

The Archdiocese did not confirm her complaints lead to the decision to place Baniewicz on leave.

"Since this is a personnel issue, we can't comment on that. No further details can be provided until after the investigation is concluded," the Archdiocese spokesperson said.

David Clohessy, the volunteer director of the Missouri chapter of SNAP, a network of survivors of institutional sexual abuse, released a statement Friday, calling the decision "welcome" but said that Baniewicz should never have been hired.

"Kids are safest when abuse allegations and concerns are reported to secular authorities like police and prosecutors, not to church officials," Clohessy said. "We hope every person who may have seen, suspected or suffered any misconduct by Phil Baniewicz or anyone at Bishop Miege High School. We also hope Archbishop Shawn McKnight will be more forthcoming soon and will use church resources to aggressively prod anyone with suspicions or knowledge of wrongdoing to contact law enforcement."

In 2005, Baniewicz was named in a civil lawsuit, accused of sexually abusing a 15-year-old boy at St. Timothy's Parish in Mesa, Arizona in the 80s. Baniewicz was also accused of knowing about other priests sexually abusing the boy but doing nothing.

The lawsuit was settled.

Baniewicz has never been charged with a crime related to that lawsuit and he has always maintained his innocence.

The lawsuit named other priests, including the excommunicated former Catholic Monsignor Dale Fushek. Fushek and Baniewicz were closely affiliated and together they founded the global Catholic youth ministry organization, Life Teen.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

