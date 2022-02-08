Watch
NewsLocal NewsInvestigations

Independence Police Department Detention Center Before Photo

OLD RESTRAINT CHAIR.jpg
Photos of the Independence Police Department's Detention Unit before a remodel.Photo by: Courtesy Independence Police Department
old housing board_LI.jpg
Photos of the Independence Police Department's Detention Unit before a remodel.Photo by: Courtesy Independence Police Department
old DET Booking Area (1_18_2021 3_51_01 PM CST).jpg
Photos of the Independence Police Department's Detention Unit before a remodel.Photo by: Courtesy Independence Police Department
old DET Booking Office (2_3_2021 7_45_15 PM CST)_LI.jpg
Photos of the Independence Police Department's Detention Unit before a remodel.Photo by: Courtesy Independence Police Department

Independence Police Department Detention Center Before Photo

close-gallery
  • OLD RESTRAINT CHAIR.jpg
  • old housing board_LI.jpg
  • old DET Booking Area (1_18_2021 3_51_01 PM CST).jpg
  • old DET Booking Office (2_3_2021 7_45_15 PM CST)_LI.jpg

Share

Photos of the Independence Police Department's Detention Unit before a remodel.Courtesy Independence Police Department
Photos of the Independence Police Department's Detention Unit before a remodel.Courtesy Independence Police Department
Photos of the Independence Police Department's Detention Unit before a remodel.Courtesy Independence Police Department
Photos of the Independence Police Department's Detention Unit before a remodel.Courtesy Independence Police Department
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next