NE KCMO property scheduled for demolition

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An abandoned building in Kansas City's historic northeast neighborhood is scheduled to be torn down.

The building at the intersection of 9th and Kensington has a long history of city code violations dating back to August 2011.

Those violations include dangerous building and abandoned building open to access citations. The owners have also been cited for failing to clean up garbage on the property.

A fence that ran along the property line has been destroyed by fire.

On the property, there are piles of debris including tires, a TV and a toilet.

"Last time, I received an illegal dumping complaint here was back in July," said Alan Ashurst, an illegal dumping investigator for KCMO.

On Monday, city leaders reached a deal with a company to tear down the building and clean up the mess.

The total cost is set at $24,942.

Under terms of the deal, the contractor has 60 days from Monday's signing to complete the project.

The 41 Action News Investigators have learned the owner of the property is First Midwest Bank in Joliet, Illinois.

Jackson County records show the bank is up to date on its taxes for the property.

KCMO Spokesman John Baccala says the city will attempt to recover the money from the bank to tear down the building and clean up the property.

A bank employee referred the 41 Action News Investigators to First Midwest's Amanda Graser for comment through email. So far, Graser has not responded.