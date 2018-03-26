Judge rules against Greitens' attorneys' motion to dismiss

41 Action News Staff
5:28 PM, Mar 26, 2018
Metropolitan Police Department, City of St. Louis

ST LOUIS – A St. Louis judge ruled on several components of the felony invasion of charges case against Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens Monday.

The Circuit Attorney’s Office of St. Louis said in a release that Judge Rex Burlison ruled against a motion to dismiss the case made earlier this year by attorneys representing Greitens.

Additionally, Burlison ruled against Greitens’ attorneys’ request to waive a jury trial.

A third ruling Monday denied the defense motion to disqualify Special Assistant Circuit Attorney Ronald S. Sullivan.

Greitens was indicted by a St. Louis Grand Jury earlier this year on felony invasion of privacy charges. Greitens has pled not guilty.

The trial is to start on May 14, 2018.
 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top