Judge rules against Greitens' attorneys' motion to dismiss

ST LOUIS – A St. Louis judge ruled on several components of the felony invasion of charges case against Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens Monday.

The Circuit Attorney’s Office of St. Louis said in a release that Judge Rex Burlison ruled against a motion to dismiss the case made earlier this year by attorneys representing Greitens.

Additionally, Burlison ruled against Greitens’ attorneys’ request to waive a jury trial.

A third ruling Monday denied the defense motion to disqualify Special Assistant Circuit Attorney Ronald S. Sullivan.

Greitens was indicted by a St. Louis Grand Jury earlier this year on felony invasion of privacy charges. Greitens has pled not guilty.

The trial is to start on May 14, 2018.

