Kansas City Chiefs fans near, abroad celebrate road to Germany

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs fans both in the Kansas City area and thousands of miles away are excited for the team to play in Germany next season.

“I live here in Germany,” said Evan Morris, a robotics engineer living in Germany, but who's from Parkville, Missouri. “I hope I can get tickets.”

Morris and many other Kansas City Chiefs fans living abroad have been waiting for the moment when the team travels more than 4,500 miles to Germany.

“When there’s a really close game, I will delete all my social media, stay off my phone, record it," Morris said. "Wake up the next morning and watch it before I even look at anything.”

Closer to home, Steve Holle, the owner of KC Bier Co., knows Germany well.

He's visited Germany dozens of times and run the KC Oktoberfest here locally.

“I love the beer, I love the culture, I love the food,” Holle said. “I think the game is going to be in Munich. The Allianz Arena. I assume the Chiefs will play there it’s incredibly beautiful.”

Holle believes residents from Kansas City would be enjoy Germany.

”I think Kansas Citians would love Germany — I’m serious,” Holle said. “It’s good, simple, honest food, great beer and the people are warm and wonderful and they like Americans.”

Morris says it’s a fanbase reaching further than some may think.

“In Munich, I saw so many people wearing Chiefs gear, it was crazy,” he said. “I saw someone wearing Chiefs gear and asked them where they were from; they said Liberty.”

—