Kansas City Chiefs superfans headed to Green Bay for 2025 NFL Draft

OLATHE, Kan. — Catherine Baskett-Cook is a Chiefs fan who's been at almost every major Kansas City Chiefs event — in Kansas City and beyond.

There was no way she was going to miss the 2025 NFL Draft.

Baskett-Cook, also known as KC Gliztn', is going on a road trip to Green Bay, Wisconsin, for the draft with her friend, Wendy, who is known as KC Glamn'.

"Super excited to see what we like to call ‘fan-ily,'" Baskett-Cook said. "There’s really no rivalry that goes on at [the] draft. It’s really all camaraderie."

Baskett-Cook has attended previous NFL drafts.

The big difference this year: she's sharing a house with 16 other superfans. That's not just to see the fan-ily but to save money.

Green Bay is a smaller city than previous host cities. Many fans are having to stay 30 minutes to almost two hours outside of the city.

"You’ve got to share and care this year more than ever," Baskett-Cook said. "Normally, a fly-by-the-seat-of-your-pants hotel chain is $60 a night. They’re asking $300-$400 a night."

The same price inflation applies to food. Baskett-Cook said everyone in her group is bringing in drinks and snacks so they don't have to purchase much when they're in Green Bay.

"That's kinda a sad thing," Baskett-Cook said. "These drafts are supposed to bring in the economy, but the way they’re pricing everything, we’ve got to be prepared for the worst."

Money issues aside, Baskett-Cook said she's excited to see Lambeau Field and, of course, the main event.

"When you see these young men get that number, get that name, get that call, and there it is, their future has changed forever," Baskett-Cook said.

Watch out, Green Bay. KC Gliztn' and Glamn' are headed your way.

