Kansas City paints town red to support Chiefs playoff run

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The banner has been raised at Union Station and you’ll see signs of Chiefs Kingdom throughout Kansas City.

The hope is another banner will be raised at the end of the season — a Super Bowl Banner. Jerrell Coates, Malyk Ransburg and Aaron Winn are three lifelong fans hopeful the team has learned from its mistakes of playoffs past.

“Houston has stepped up. Peters has forced six turnovers in three games,” Winn tells 41 Action News. “He’s the best in the league right now. Then you’ve got Wilson, Hunt and a one play touchdown drive last week.”

As fans looked at the banner outside Union Station with excitement, Kansas City Ambassador and Former Chiefs Player Ken Kremer joined K.C. Wolf and a few Chiefs Cheerleaders at the Don Bosco Senior Center to spread a little cheer.

“It’s the first time in Chiefs history we’ve won back-to-back AFC West Division Titles," said Kremer. "I think it’s extremely important to go out there and support the Chiefs during this playoff game.”

Kickoff is set for 3:25 p.m. Jan. 6 at Arrowhead versus the Tennessee Titans. It is the Wildcard Round of the NFL Playoffs.