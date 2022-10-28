Kansas City showcasing teal pride ahead of NWSL playoff match

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City is celebrating as the Current make club history with their first-ever NWSL Championship appearance.

Union Station has a #CurrentRising sign on display where fans can come out and take part in the KC Current spirit, along with a signed team jersey and spirit flags.

"I think it's really beautiful, and I'm really glad that they have all this out so we can see and show our support here in KC," said Morgan Wooley, Current fan. "Just the light display they made for this is stunning."

The Current went from being in last place during their inaugural year in the league to now being in the playoffs.

"I think it shows that no matter what barriers you face, no matter what limits are put on you, you can always get things done and you can always accomplish whatever you set your mind to," said fan Anthony Hugo.

The teal mania has expanded to businesses throughout the metro.

Rally House has an exclusive merchandise partnership with the team. A store representative says sales are five times higher compared to last year.

"I mean, soccer is a huge sport in Kansas City," said Colin Novick with Rally House. "And you know, with the success of FKC and just getting an NWSL team back here, we know it was a big deal for the city, and we really wanted to get behind them and help support the team."

