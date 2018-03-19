Kansas City Water Dept. workers clean illegal dumping site

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – City officials say a business is the likely culprit of an illegal dumping site at a city park.

Last week, workers with the Kansas City, Mo. Water Department were called to a local park after receiving a tip that more than 24 5-gallon buckets of paint were dumped at the park.

The city is keeping the location of the park under wraps to deter future dumpers.

A water department spokeswoman said they believe the volume of paint left at the site points to a business as the offender. If caught, the offender could face a fine of up to $1,000 or up to a year in jail.

“Instead of calling a contractor in and having it hauled away, they’d decided to dump it down the hill,” said KC Water Environmental Manager Robert Fort in a release. “Go ahead and use your environmental contractor to get rid of your paint. Don’t dump it in the city.”

Water officials said they are called out a couple times each year on illegal dumping of waste items.

The city encourages residents to use the city’s free drop-off site for old paint and other hazardous waste items at 4707 Deramus Ave., Thursdays through Saturdays.

