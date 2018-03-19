Kansas City Water Dept. workers clean illegal dumping site

41 Action News Staff
11:22 AM, Mar 19, 2018

Two dozen five-gallon buckets of paint were discovered illegally dumped at a Kansas City park. Photo submitted by the Kansas City, Mo. Water Department.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Two dozen five-gallon buckets of paint were discovered illegally dumped at a Kansas City park. Photo submitted by the Kansas City, Mo. Water Department.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – City officials say a business is the likely culprit of an illegal dumping site at a city park.

Last week, workers with the Kansas City, Mo. Water Department were called to a local park after receiving a tip that more than 24 5-gallon buckets of paint were dumped at the park.

The city is keeping the location of the park under wraps to deter future dumpers.

A water department spokeswoman said they believe the volume of paint left at the site points to a business as the offender. If caught, the offender could face a fine of up to $1,000 or up to a year in jail.

“Instead of calling a contractor in and having it hauled away, they’d decided to dump it down the hill,” said KC Water Environmental Manager Robert Fort in a release. “Go ahead and use your environmental contractor to get rid of your paint. Don’t dump it in the city.”

Water officials said they are called out a couple times each year on illegal dumping of waste items.

The city encourages residents to use the city’s free drop-off site for old paint and other hazardous waste items at 4707 Deramus Ave., Thursdays through Saturdays.


 

