KC announces new fire chief, department veteran Gary Reese

Sam Hartle
11:31 AM, Mar 14, 2018
6:27 PM, Mar 14, 2018

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A long-time veteran of the Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department was named the new fire chief Wednesday morning.

City Manager Troy Schulte announced the selection of Gary Reese, a 23-year veteran of the department, to replace former Chief Paul Berardi, who retired last November.

“Chief Reese brings fresh and innovative ideas to this top leadership spot,” Schulte said in a news release.

Prior to the promotion, Reese, 46, served as a division chief in the department. He holds a master’s degree in business from the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

“Unifying the department is one of the main goals I had when I applied,” Reese said in the release. “My experience is strong, especially my educational background and I feel well prepared to lead the department through the challenges we’ll face in the future.”

