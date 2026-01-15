KC Current 2026 schedule released; Club to open season March 14 at CPKC Stadium

KSHB 41 reporter Fernanda Silva covers stories in the Northland. She also focuses on issues surrounding immigration. Share your story idea with Fernanda.

The Kansas City Current and the National Women's Soccer League released their 2026 schedules Thursday.

This year, the Current will play 30 regular-season games, as the NWSL added two more teams to the league — 15 of those games will be played at CPKC Stadium.

The Current will launch their 2026 regular season hosting the Utah Royals at 3 p.m. CT on Saturday, March 14 at CPKC Stadium.

At the end of the regular season on Nov. 1, the quarterfinals of the 2026 NWSL Playoffs will take place Nov. 6–8, followed by the semifinals on Nov. 14–15.

The Championship is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 21, but the league has not yet announced the location.

For this season, the club has added several new players following offseason acquisitions, including Overland Park native and defender Meila Brewer.

It will also be the first preseason under newly appointed head coach Chris Armas, who was announced on Jan. 7.

KC Current also bid farewell to stars Bia Zaneratto, Regan Steigleder, Alex Pfeiffer, and others.

BEYOND THE REGULAR SEASON

The NWSL Challenge Cup will feature the 2025 NWSL Shield winner Kansas City Current and 2025 NWSL champion Gotham FC.

It is scheduled for Friday, June 26, at 7 p.m. CT in Columbus, Ohio, at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field.

Once again this year, the Current will host the second annual Teal Rising Cup on Thursday, April 9, and Sunday, April 12, at CPKC Stadium.

Opponents, kickoff times, broadcast information, and ticket details for the Teal Rising Cup will be announced at a later date.

2026 KC Current Regular Season Home Schedule



Saturday, March 14 – vs. Utah Royals – 3 p.m. – ION

Saturday, April 4 – vs. Gotham FC – 3 p.m. – CBS, Paramount+

Sunday, May 10 – vs. Chicago Stars FC – 11:30 a.m. – ESPN

Friday, May 15 – vs. Houston Dash – 7 p.m. – Prime

Sunday, May 24 – vs. Portland Thorns FC – Noon – CBS, Paramount+

Saturday, May 30 – vs. Boston Legacy FC – 12:30 p.m. – ION

Friday, July 17 – vs. San Diego Wave FC – 7 p.m. – Prime

Wednesday, July 29 – vs. Racing Louisville FC – 7 p.m. – CBS Sports Network

Saturday, Aug. 1 – vs. Angel City FC – 5:30 p.m. – ION

Saturday, Aug. 22 – vs. Seattle Reign FC – 5:30 p.m. – ION

Saturday, Aug. 29 – vs. North Carolina Courage – 5:30 p.m. – ION

Friday, Sept. 11 – vs. Orlando Pride – 7 p.m. – Prime

Saturday, Sept. 26 – vs. Denver Summit FC – 11:30 a.m. – CBS, Paramount+

Saturday, Oct. 3 – vs. Bay FC – 5:30 p.m. – ION

Saturday, Oct. 25 – vs. Washington Spirit – 4 p.m. – ESPN

2026 KC Current Regular Season Away Schedule:



Sunday, March 22 – at Chicago Stars FC – 1 p.m. – ESPN2

Wednesday, March 25 – at Seattle Reign FC – 8 p.m. – NWSL+

Saturday, March 28 – at Portland Thorns FC – 3 p.m. – CBS, Paramount+

Friday, April 24 – at Washington Spirit – 7 p.m. – Prime

Saturday, May 2 – at North Carolina Courage – 5:30 p.m. – ION

Wednesday, May 20 – at Angel City FC – 9 p.m. – Victory+

Friday, July 3 – at Denver Summit FC – 8:30 p.m. – NWSL+

Friday, July 10 – at Orlando Pride – 7 p.m. – Prime

Saturday, July 25 – at Boston Legacy FC – 4 p.m. – ION

Saturday, Aug. 8 – at Houston Dash – 7:45 p.m. – ION

Friday, Aug. 14 – at Gotham FC – 7 p.m. – Prime

Saturday, Sept. 4 – at Bay FC – 9 p.m. – Prime

Friday, Sept. 18 – at San Diego Wave FC – 7 p.m. – Prime

Saturday, Oct. 17 – at Utah Royals – 5:30 p.m. – ION

The Current will spend the next two weeks in Kansas City before traveling to California, where they will stay until February 15. There, the team will participate of the Coachella Valley Invitational (CVI) and will play the San Diego Wave on Feb. 15 at 12:30 p.m. CT.

