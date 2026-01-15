KC Current 2026 schedule released; Club to open season March 14 at CPKC Stadium

KSHB 41 reporter Fernanda Silva covers stories in the Northland. She also focuses on issues surrounding immigration. Share your story idea with Fernanda.
The Kansas City Current and the National Women's Soccer League released their 2026 schedules Thursday.
This year, the Current will play 30 regular-season games, as the NWSL added two more teams to the league — 15 of those games will be played at CPKC Stadium.
The Current will launch their 2026 regular season hosting the Utah Royals at 3 p.m. CT on Saturday, March 14 at CPKC Stadium.
At the end of the regular season on Nov. 1, the quarterfinals of the 2026 NWSL Playoffs will take place Nov. 6–8, followed by the semifinals on Nov. 14–15.
The Championship is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 21, but the league has not yet announced the location.
For this season, the club has added several new players following offseason acquisitions, including Overland Park native and defender Meila Brewer.
It will also be the first preseason under newly appointed head coach Chris Armas, who was announced on Jan. 7.
KC Current also bid farewell to stars Bia Zaneratto, Regan Steigleder, Alex Pfeiffer, and others.
BEYOND THE REGULAR SEASON
The NWSL Challenge Cup will feature the 2025 NWSL Shield winner Kansas City Current and 2025 NWSL champion Gotham FC.
It is scheduled for Friday, June 26, at 7 p.m. CT in Columbus, Ohio, at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field.
Once again this year, the Current will host the second annual Teal Rising Cup on Thursday, April 9, and Sunday, April 12, at CPKC Stadium.
Opponents, kickoff times, broadcast information, and ticket details for the Teal Rising Cup will be announced at a later date.
2026 KC Current Regular Season Home Schedule
- Saturday, March 14 – vs. Utah Royals – 3 p.m. – ION
- Saturday, April 4 – vs. Gotham FC – 3 p.m. – CBS, Paramount+
- Sunday, May 10 – vs. Chicago Stars FC – 11:30 a.m. – ESPN
- Friday, May 15 – vs. Houston Dash – 7 p.m. – Prime
- Sunday, May 24 – vs. Portland Thorns FC – Noon – CBS, Paramount+
- Saturday, May 30 – vs. Boston Legacy FC – 12:30 p.m. – ION
- Friday, July 17 – vs. San Diego Wave FC – 7 p.m. – Prime
- Wednesday, July 29 – vs. Racing Louisville FC – 7 p.m. – CBS Sports Network
- Saturday, Aug. 1 – vs. Angel City FC – 5:30 p.m. – ION
- Saturday, Aug. 22 – vs. Seattle Reign FC – 5:30 p.m. – ION
- Saturday, Aug. 29 – vs. North Carolina Courage – 5:30 p.m. – ION
- Friday, Sept. 11 – vs. Orlando Pride – 7 p.m. – Prime
- Saturday, Sept. 26 – vs. Denver Summit FC – 11:30 a.m. – CBS, Paramount+
- Saturday, Oct. 3 – vs. Bay FC – 5:30 p.m. – ION
- Saturday, Oct. 25 – vs. Washington Spirit – 4 p.m. – ESPN
2026 KC Current Regular Season Away Schedule:
- Sunday, March 22 – at Chicago Stars FC – 1 p.m. – ESPN2
- Wednesday, March 25 – at Seattle Reign FC – 8 p.m. – NWSL+
- Saturday, March 28 – at Portland Thorns FC – 3 p.m. – CBS, Paramount+
- Friday, April 24 – at Washington Spirit – 7 p.m. – Prime
- Saturday, May 2 – at North Carolina Courage – 5:30 p.m. – ION
- Wednesday, May 20 – at Angel City FC – 9 p.m. – Victory+
- Friday, July 3 – at Denver Summit FC – 8:30 p.m. – NWSL+
- Friday, July 10 – at Orlando Pride – 7 p.m. – Prime
- Saturday, July 25 – at Boston Legacy FC – 4 p.m. – ION
- Saturday, Aug. 8 – at Houston Dash – 7:45 p.m. – ION
- Friday, Aug. 14 – at Gotham FC – 7 p.m. – Prime
- Saturday, Sept. 4 – at Bay FC – 9 p.m. – Prime
- Friday, Sept. 18 – at San Diego Wave FC – 7 p.m. – Prime
- Saturday, Oct. 17 – at Utah Royals – 5:30 p.m. – ION
The Current will spend the next two weeks in Kansas City before traveling to California, where they will stay until February 15. There, the team will participate of the Coachella Valley Invitational (CVI) and will play the San Diego Wave on Feb. 15 at 12:30 p.m. CT.
