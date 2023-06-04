KC Current beat North Carolina Courage 1-0

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The KC Current kicked off the month of June with a 1-0 win over the North Carolina Courage at the team's annual Pride Night Saturday at Children's Mercy Park.

An early goal from forward Kristen Hamilton, making her first start after returning from a preseason injury, was the difference in the match.

Kansas City kicked off the action in the eighth minute, when midfielder Debinha charged down the right-hand side and slid a centering pass to Hamilton. Goalkeeper Casey Murphy dove to try and stop the attempt, but the forward tucked it under her into the lower left corner for her first goal of the season.

The Current (3-7-0,9pts.) remains unbeaten in the 2023 season when scoring first.

The Current had several other chances throughout the first half. Midfielder Cece Kizer had back-to-back chances spaced only a few minutes apart. The forward had a breakaway in the 23rd minute, but her shot was intercepted and pushed out of bounds.

The Kansas City defense, anchored by goalkeeper Cassie Miller, prevented the Courage from taking a single shot throughout the first half.

The Current travels to Seattle to take on OL Reign on Saturday, June 10 with kickoff at 9pm CT. The team returns home for UKG NWSL Challenge Cup play on Wednesday, June 14, when the club hosts the Chicago Red Stars.