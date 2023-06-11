KC Current falls 2-1 to OL Reign

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current (3-8-0,9 pts.) fell on the road against OL Reign (6-4-1,19 pts.) in a 2-1 loss Saturday.

Defender Izzy Rodriguez scored in stoppage time to halve the deficit, but Kansas City was unable to find an equalizer.

The Current started the game with a defensive strategy, holding up to a barrage of attacking play from OL Reign.

In the 31st minute, the Current created one of the team's best chances of the match.

Debinha poked the ball to midfielder Vanessa DiBernardo on the outside of the penalty box. The Veteran hit a screamer, but Tullis-Joyce jumped at the last second to push the ball over the crossbar.

With ten minutes to go before half, OL Reign was awarded a penalty kick after the referee called a handball against on of Kansas City's defenders inside the penalty box. Forward Sopia Huerta scored the goal.

The home team found their second goal 10 minutes later.

Huerta found herself with space on the right side.

She put a cross in toward the near post to find the dead of Reign forward Jordyn Huitema, who directed the ball past Miller and into goal.

Izzy Rodriguez scored her second goal of the year for KC, in the 90 +1 minute, to put the Current on the board.

The Current continues a busy week, with the second of three games in eight days on Wednesday at Children's Mercy Park. The Current takes on the Chicago Red Start in NWSL UKG Challenge Cup play, before hosting the Washington Spirit in regular season play on Sunday, June 18 for Heart Health Awareness Night, presented by Saint Luke's Health System.

