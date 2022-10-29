KC Current fans greet team Friday in Washington D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — KC Current fans filled the Navy District with teal Friday night in Washington, D.C.

The teal wave made fans proud they made the trip to root for the women's soccer team as they play Saturday night for the NWSL championship.

“We’ve actually run into quite a bit of KC fans,” said Danielle Russell. “Knowing that it’s a huge city and we run into people.”

Russell said it makes a big city feel a little smaller.

“The Washington Monument is to my right, the White House is to my left, if I could see through the tree the Capitol would be back there,” she said. “We had to come to the game. There was no other option. One of my friends says we are basically playing with the house of money at this point so as long as we have fun that’s what matters, but if we win that would be amazing so much fun.”

Looking for more fun took them 4 miles east near the stadium where they found more KC Current fans to welcome D.C.

“They persevered all season long,” said Nancy Cline, a fan from Kansas City. “We’re here supporting the KC Current. We flew all the way here. We season ticket holders, we bought these tickets two months before the game because we knew they would be here.”

One club official pointed out being in Washington D.C. and preparing for the championship match makes it all real.

“It’s finally starting to set in, you’re walking into Audi Field - Portland Thorns vs the Kansas City Current. They are here in the championship,” Said Dani Welniak, Exective Director of Communications for the KC Current. “For the Kansas City Current in only their second year of existence to rise from the bottom to the top and get an opportunity at their first ever NWSL championship kind of has that David versus Goliath feel.”

The championship match begins with the first whistle at 7 p.m. Saturday.

