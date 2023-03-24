KC Current players ready for new season and chance to showcase women in sports

RIVERSIDE, Mo — The Kansas City Current will be kicking off the start of its 2023 season on the road Saturday against the North Carolina Courage.

It comes after marking an historic season turnaround and ending the 2022 season with an appearance in the National Women's Soccer League Championship game.

"We know what a championship feels like, the atmosphere and the grind that it takes throughout the whole year," said Cece Kizer, KC Current Forward.

Kizer is one of four KC natives on the team along with Addisyn Merrick, Jenna Winebrenner, and newly drafted Rylan Childers. As a Grain Valley graduate, Childers said the start of the new season opens the doors for her and her teammates to continue to pave the way for women in sports.

"I grew up in Kansas City and KC Current wasn't a thing while I was growing up, but now just seeing how much it's grown over the past couple years, gets me really excited for what's going to come in the future," said Childers.

Defender, Winebrenner expressed gratitude for the past women who left their mark in professional sports, and wants to continue to set the trend for future generations.

Winebrenner added "a lot of women paved the way for us, so to be able to do that for those that come after us, it's just it's a special feeling and like no other."

This will be the last season the team plays at Children's Mercy Park. Come this time next year, the team will be playing inside its new stadium which will be the first purpose-built stadium for North American women's professional soccer.

"I just like love that we impact only the young girls and the young boys who are just so excited to come to games, watch games and want to follow in our footsteps," said Merrick, defender.

The Current's home opener is scheduled to take place April 1 against the Portland Horns at 11:50 a.m. NWSL commisioner Jessica Berman will be in attendance.

