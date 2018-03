KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ever feel like you’re living life on a treadmill, especially on a rainy Monday morning?

Well, at KC Endurance in Waldo, you can hit the ground running with top-notch treadmills and coaches by your side.

And, the results are amazing.

Jeremy Hammer and his wife, Jessica, started this business back in 2012 as running coaches.

Last year, they opened this treadmill studio with what Jeremy calls “the Cadillac of treadmills.”

These machines have a running surface that’s easier on the bones and tissues.

Plus, you have a coach, right there, to put you through your paces.

This morning, for example, among the runners was a person training for the Boston Marathon.

However, according to Jessica, this is really a place for people of all running levels.

There are people pushing themselves to new distances every day from before sunrise to after dark.

It’s a great way to be off and running on a Motivation Monday.

Learn more here.

___