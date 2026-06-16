KC Mavericks' great season ends with loss in Kelly Cup Finals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Mavericks' great season ended early Tuesday morning with a loss in Game 6 of the Kelly Cup Finals.

The Florida Everblades beat the Mavericks 5-4 in double overtime to claim the Kelly Cup title.

The Mavericks won games one and two of the series, but lost the next four games.

This is Florida's fifth championship and its fourth in the last five seasons.

This was the second appearance for the Mavericks in the Kelly Cup Finals in three years.

They also lost to Florida in 2024.