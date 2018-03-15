KC Pet Project gets green light to move forward with new animal shelter

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A new facility for KC Pet Project is one step closer to reality.

The Kansas City, Mo., Parks Board this week approved an agreement clearing the way for the new facility, called the Kansas City Campus for Animal Care.

To be located in Swope Park at Elmwood and Gregory, the facility will cost $26 million. Of that price-tag, $18 million comes from the voter-approved G.O. bond in 2017. The private sector is raising an additional $8 million.

“We have before us a generational opportunity,” Kansas City Mayor Sly James said in a release. “The way in which a city treats its animals speaks not only to our humanity, but also to the experience of tens of thousands of Kansas Citians and their families.

“This public/private partnership ensures that the Kansas City Campus for Animal Care will serve as a beacon for the next generation of animal welfare in America," said James.

At more than 50,000 square feet, the facility will be the third-largest no-kill shelter in the country.

Officials plan to break ground during the summer of 2018.

____