KC Pet Project offering discounted adoptions on New Year's Day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - If it’s too cold outside for you, it’s too cold for your pets. That’s the message from KC Pet Project.

Kansas City’s animal shelter said its kennels are filling up with pets animal control officers seize from owners who leave them outside.

To make room for the incoming pets, KC Pet Project is reducing the fee it charges for adoptions. On New Year’s Day, adopting a cat will cost $15 and adopting a dog will cost $35.

“We desperately need the community’s help right now to help us make space for these new arrivals. We pride ourselves on being the safety net for Kansas City’s animals as well as a no-kill shelter and in order to do that, we need the community’s help,” said Tori Fugate with KC Pet Project.

The discounted adoption rates are good at all three KC Pet Project locations. The businesses are open their normal, weekday hours on New Year’s Day.

Fugate said she would prefer animals don’t end up at the shelter to begin with. She’s encouraging pet owners to bring their animals inside during brutally cold snaps. She suggested not even walking dogs outside for extended period of times, and making sure your dog’s water bowl doesn’t freeze.

“Often during these winter months when we see temperatures like this, it can't be too late for some animals that come to us,” Fugate said. “We're seeing a lot of dogs that simply cannot handle these temperatures; small dogs like Chihuahuas, Yorkies and puppies.”

You can also foster a pet to temporarily create space at the shelter. For more information on adopting or fostering, click here.

