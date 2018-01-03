KCFD rescues one person from house fire in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KCFD firefighters rescued one person from a house fire in the 4000 block of Chestnut Wednesday morning.

Firefighters said they found fire in the walls on the second floor, and the fire spread to the third floor and attic. Crews had to cut a hole in the roof to fight the fire.

Firefighters rescued one person from the home.

The home has smoke and water damage as well as damage from the fire.

KCFD said the house was converted into apartments, and they are not sure how many people live there. Firefighters said there were more than 5 people in the home at the time of the fire, and they got out without major injuries.

Firefighters have asked the Red Cross for assistance.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.