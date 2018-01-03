KCMO City Hall to be closed Thursday after water main break

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City's City Hall will be closed again Thursday.

The building was closed Wednesday, as well, after a water main break caused problems with power to the building.

According to a press release, a two-inch pipe for the fire suppression system broke causing significant flooding between the lobby and basement. Equipment for an electrical transformer was soaked and needs to be dried out before employees can return.

Contingency plans were in place that allowed for departments to continue operating.

City Planning and Development will temporarily relocate to the Health Department on 2400 Troost. Walk-in customers can come in between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to apply for all permits, submit planning and zoning applications and attend scheduled Express Plan Review.