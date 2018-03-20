Missing 69-year-old man who has trouble communicating found safe in KCMO

41 Action News Staff
9:17 PM, Mar 19, 2018
1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE 9:45 PM 3/19/2018: Police say Jerry Yarber has been found and is safe. 

PREVIOUS: 

Kansas City police are looking for a missing man who can't communicate verbally due to a stroke. 

Police say Jerry L. Yarber was last seen at about 3 p.m. Monday at his residence near the 6900 block of E. 85th Terrace in Kansas City, Missouri.

He's described as 6'2" and 245 pounds. He was last seen wearing glasses, a black coat, blue shirt, blue jeans and black shoes. He also walks with a cane.

Anyone with any information on Yarber's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the KCPD Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5136.

