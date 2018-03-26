KU fans rejoice in thrilling victory

41 Action News Staff
6:59 PM, Mar 25, 2018
7 mins ago

Fans chant Rock Chalk Jayhawk KU.

KU fans line Mass Street. Photo by Rae Daniel/KSHB

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Jayhawk fans exhale in celebration on Mass Street in downtown Lawrence, Kan. Photo by University of Kansas Public Safety Office.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LAWRENCE, Kan.-- Jayhawks fans across the Midwest are celebrating Sunday night after KU knocked off Duke in an overtime thriller.

PHOTO GALLERY: Kansas fans celebrate victory in Lawrence

The win propels the Jayhawks to the Final Four next weekend in San Antonio.

In the bars and restaurants in downtown Lawrence, KU fans are celebrating after sitting on the edge of their seats for more than two hours:

 

Shortly after the game, Lawrence Police officially closed down Massachusettes Street to allow fans to safely celebrate.

Back in Omaha, KU players celebrated with Head Coach Bill Self:

 

 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top