KU fans rejoice in thrilling victory

LAWRENCE, Kan.-- Jayhawks fans across the Midwest are celebrating Sunday night after KU knocked off Duke in an overtime thriller.

PHOTO GALLERY: Kansas fans celebrate victory in Lawrence

The win propels the Jayhawks to the Final Four next weekend in San Antonio.

In the bars and restaurants in downtown Lawrence, KU fans are celebrating after sitting on the edge of their seats for more than two hours:

What a game! KU advances! pic.twitter.com/b0UnvwNH79 — Rae Daniel (@RAEtheReporter) March 25, 2018

KU fans taking over Mass St pic.twitter.com/YVvuCuhZBP — Rae Daniel (@RAEtheReporter) March 26, 2018

Shortly after the game, Lawrence Police officially closed down Massachusettes Street to allow fans to safely celebrate.

Massachusetts Street is officially closed to traffic — Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) March 25, 2018

Back in Omaha, KU players celebrated with Head Coach Bill Self: