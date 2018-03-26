KU fans rejoice in thrilling victory

Cloudy
Fans chant Rock Chalk Jayhawk KU.
KU fans line Mass Street. Photo by Rae Daniel/KSHB
Jayhawk fans exhale in celebration on Mass Street in downtown Lawrence, Kan. Photo by University of Kansas Public Safety Office.
LAWRENCE, Kan.-- Jayhawks fans across the Midwest are celebrating Sunday night after KU knocked off Duke in an overtime thriller.
The win propels the Jayhawks to the Final Four next weekend in San Antonio.
In the bars and restaurants in downtown Lawrence, KU fans are celebrating after sitting on the edge of their seats for more than two hours:
What a game! KU advances! pic.twitter.com/b0UnvwNH79— Rae Daniel (@RAEtheReporter) March 25, 2018
KU fans taking over Mass St pic.twitter.com/YVvuCuhZBP— Rae Daniel (@RAEtheReporter) March 26, 2018
Shortly after the game, Lawrence Police officially closed down Massachusettes Street to allow fans to safely celebrate.
Massachusetts Street is officially closed to traffic— Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) March 25, 2018
Back in Omaha, KU players celebrated with Head Coach Bill Self:
THIS is what it’s all about. #FinalFour pic.twitter.com/x3MatBYIEQ— Kansas Basketball (@KUHoops) March 25, 2018
