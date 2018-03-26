Woman dies in Lawrence house fire

41 Action News Staff
10:29 AM, Mar 26, 2018
LAWRENCE, Kan. -- An early morning house fire in the 900 block of East 19th Street claimed a life Monday morning.

Fire crews were called to the fire at 938 E. 19th Street just after 6 a.m. The first crews on scene reported heavy fire in the small, wood-framed residence.

Firefighters searched the residence and found a female inside. The victim was taken to an area hospital and succumbed to her injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No other details have been released.

