LENEXA, Kan. — UPDATE 9 PM 3/21/2018: Lenexa police say John Scholten has been found safe.

PREVIOUS:

Lenexa police are asking for the public's help in their search for a missing 90-year-old man with dementia.

John Scholten was last seen near his Lenexa home around 4 p.m. Friday.

He is believed to be driving a black 2011 Toyota Avalon (pictured above) with Kansas tag 939-ARH.

Lenexa police are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to call 911.